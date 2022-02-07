Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.28% of Waste Management worth $176,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,566,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,769,000 after buying an additional 276,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $145.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

