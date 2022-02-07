Neutrino USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.35 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $449.95 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.24 or 0.07137736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.96 or 0.99786523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 457,692,538 coins and its circulating supply is 457,691,944 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

