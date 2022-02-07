New BitShares Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $34.49 million and $2.17 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.93 or 0.07127035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.58 or 0.99818304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006464 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

