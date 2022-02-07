New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. upped their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

