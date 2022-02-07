New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Acquires C$93,193.38 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$93,193.38.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

