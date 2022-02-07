NewCastle Gold (TSE:NCA) Trading 10.8% Higher

NewCastle Gold Ltd (TSE:NCA)’s share price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 1,046,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 512,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92.

NewCastle Gold Ltd., formerly Castle Mountain Mining Company Limited, is an exploration gold company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including Castle Mountain Venture, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in its Permitted Castle Mountain Gold Project, which is in San Bernardino County, California, approximately 70 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada.

