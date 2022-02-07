NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 84.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 13.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in NewMarket by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $298.14 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $405.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.31 and a 200-day moving average of $339.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.