Newmont Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.69.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$77.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.59. The firm has a market cap of C$62.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.51.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.