NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 10%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s share price traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
