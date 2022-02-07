NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $41,634.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00110246 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

