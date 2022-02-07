NFTb Market Capitalization Hits $17.03 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

