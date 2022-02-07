NFTX Price Up 18% This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. NFTX has a total market cap of $58.74 million and $604,302.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.78 or 0.00331409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00110388 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,556 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

