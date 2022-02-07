Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $28.92 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.15 or 0.07160707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00310410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00770451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011277 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00074455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00415377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00231203 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,524,812,315 coins and its circulating supply is 8,910,562,315 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

