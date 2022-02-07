Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $407,564.14

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $407,564.14 and approximately $16.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

