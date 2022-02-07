Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.77

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

