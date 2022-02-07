Noir Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $134,990.52 and $201.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00189907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00402854 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,484,521 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

