Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,477 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $29,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $121.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

