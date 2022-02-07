Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.80 and the highest is $6.10. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $6.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.43 on Monday, reaching $373.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.85 and its 200-day moving average is $371.49. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $288.08 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

