Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.59. 363,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,280,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $37,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

