Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.59. 363,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,280,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.69.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
