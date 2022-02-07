NOV (NYSE:NOV) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

