NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $15.88. 64,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,112. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

