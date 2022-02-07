Novacoin (NVC) Market Capitalization Hits $363,260.07

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $363,260.07 and $1,674.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.44 or 0.99513901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024631 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00444294 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.