Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.42% of Novavax worth $222,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,590 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $89.33 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.