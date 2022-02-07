Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 8.2% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.86 and last traded at $96.64. 68,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,456,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,590. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

