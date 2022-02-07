NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Up 25%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 654,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 227,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$7.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)
Featured Stories
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.