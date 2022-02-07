Nucleus Vision 24-Hour Volume Tops $984,880.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.