Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 2,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 137,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

