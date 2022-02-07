NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,764 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,356 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NXP Semiconductors worth $179,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXPI stock opened at $198.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

