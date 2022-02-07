Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $19,175.66 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $19,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $16.05. 2,869,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $139,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

