Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,289. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.