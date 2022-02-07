Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 15,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,998,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11,036.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

