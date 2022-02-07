Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,703 shares of company stock worth $5,300,111 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

