Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,111. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 393,827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,607,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 242,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,562 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.