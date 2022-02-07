Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $226.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

