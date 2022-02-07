Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.47

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 329924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

