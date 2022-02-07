Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 314,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

