Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 263,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 126,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,586 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

