ODIN PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $10,496.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.33 or 0.07137418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.63 or 0.99765103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006556 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

