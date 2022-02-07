OKB (OKB) Price Hits $23.13 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $74.68 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $23.13 or 0.00052211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00108848 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

