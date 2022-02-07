Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of ODFL opened at $309.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

