Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $52.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $216.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $218.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $235.00 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $236.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Several brokerages have commented on OSBC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

