Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM)’s stock price shot up 23.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 143,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 71,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.24 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

