Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OMC opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
