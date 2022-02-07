OneMain Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

OMF stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OneMain by 18.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 32.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.