OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of OneWater Marine worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,765 shares of company stock worth $7,974,013. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.