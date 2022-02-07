Only1 (LIKE) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $687,840.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Only1 has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108886 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,076,586 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

