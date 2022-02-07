Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $518.34 million and approximately $59.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00188895 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00402343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068793 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

