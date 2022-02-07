OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.71.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OP Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

