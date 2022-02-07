Opacity (OPCT) Hits Market Cap of $22.27 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Opacity has a market cap of $22.27 million and $1.12 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

