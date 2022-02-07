Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Holdings Lifted by Collaborative Holdings Management LP

Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Open Lending comprises about 4.6% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 0.24% of Open Lending worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

